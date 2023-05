NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Friday welcomed Qatar#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Ibrahim Abdel Aziz Al-Sahlawi.

The meeting reportedly focused on the current local and regional developments, in addition to the presidential election issue in Lebanon, ways to enhance the growth of relations between the two countries, and issues of common interest within the transport and port sectors.

nbsp;

nbsp;

====================R.H.