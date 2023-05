NNA -nbsp;Iran has freed Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele after almost 15 months in custody, in a prisoner exchange facilitated by Oman, senior officials said Friday.

Belgium#39;s Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said the 42-year-old had arrived in Oman and added: quot;If all goes to plan, he#39;ll be with us this evening. Free at last!quot; — AFP

