Donald Trump Jr. mixed up his words and insulted his dad instead of Ron DeSantis: ‘Trump has the charisma of a mortician’

Donald Trump Jr. and former President Donald Trump in Hollywood, Florida, on September 11, 2021.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. accidentally insulted his father in a livestream.

“Trump has the charisma of a mortician,” he said of former President Donald Trump.

He we meant to be insulting Ron DeSantis, Trump’s main rival in the Republican Party.

Donald Trump Jr. insulted his father, former President Donald Trump, in an apparent slip of the tongue when trying to attack Ron DeSantis.

In an edition of his online show “Triggered With Don Jr.,” the MAGA influencer ridiculed DeSantis’ botched campaign launch on Twitter Spaces, which was plagued by technical hitches.

He accused DeSantis of a “failure to launch,” and than veered into an apparently accidental attack on his father.

—Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 25, 2023

“Once you actually put out the facts I think a different image is going to emerge… Trump has the charisma of a mortician, and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look an Olympian,” he said, before delivering more insults that again named DeSantis.

He claimed the Florida governor has “the policies of a DC swamp rat,” a “nasal and effeminate voice,” and said of the launch “it was that bad.”

Trump and DeSantis were formerly political allies, but the former president has directed a steady stream of insults at DeSantis as he prepared to challenge Trump for the 2024 nomination.

Donald Trump Jr. has long acted as a political surrogate and advisor to his father, criticising his opponents and praising his achievements on Twitter and other platforms.

DeSantis was seen by analysts as a credible challenger to Trump in the wake of last year’s midterms, but his 2024 campaign has gotten off to a slow start, and Trump still holds a polling lead among GOP primary voters, NBC News said.

