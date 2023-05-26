Fri. May 26th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati chairs Cabinet session at Grand Serail

    By

    May 26, 2023 , , , , ,
    join Crime News

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, is currently chairing a cabinet session at the Grand Serail, in the presence of Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister, Saade Chami, and Caretaker Ministers of Education and Higher Education Judge Abbas Al-Halabi, Information Ziad Makary, Youth and Sports George Kallas, Displaced Essam Sharaf Al-Din, Finance Dr. Youssef Khalil, Administrative Development Affairs Najla Riachi, Industry George Bouchikian, Tele-Communications Johnny Corm, Tourism Walid Nassar, Interior and Municipalities Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Culture Judge Mohammad Wissam Mortada, Environment Nasser Yassin, Labor Mustafa Bayram, Agriculture Dr. Abbas Hajj Hassan, and Public Works and Transportation Ali Hamieh.

    The Cabinet session also took place in the presence of The Director-General of the Presidency of the Republic, Dr. Antoine Choucair, and the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Judge Mahmoud Makiya.

    nbsp;

    ============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Discover Online Privacy Protection can keep your personal details out of the hands of scammers and spammers — and it’s free

    May 26, 2023
    News

    ‘Extremely Bored’ Nick Cave Really Went Through It at the Coronation

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Iran-Belgium prisoner swap denounced as ‘shameful’

    May 26, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Discover Online Privacy Protection can keep your personal details out of the hands of scammers and spammers — and it’s free

    May 26, 2023
    News

    ‘Extremely Bored’ Nick Cave Really Went Through It at the Coronation

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Iran-Belgium prisoner swap denounced as ‘shameful’

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Serbia sends army to Kosovo border as protest escalates

    May 26, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy