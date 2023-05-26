Mikati chairs Cabinet session at Grand Serail

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, is currently chairing a cabinet session at the Grand Serail, in the presence of Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister, Saade Chami, and Caretaker Ministers of Education and Higher Education Judge Abbas Al-Halabi, Information Ziad Makary, Youth and Sports George Kallas, Displaced Essam Sharaf Al-Din, Finance Dr. Youssef Khalil, Administrative Development Affairs Najla Riachi, Industry George Bouchikian, Tele-Communications Johnny Corm, Tourism Walid Nassar, Interior and Municipalities Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Culture Judge Mohammad Wissam Mortada, Environment Nasser Yassin, Labor Mustafa Bayram, Agriculture Dr. Abbas Hajj Hassan, and Public Works and Transportation Ali Hamieh.

The Cabinet session also took place in the presence of The Director-General of the Presidency of the Republic, Dr. Antoine Choucair, and the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Judge Mahmoud Makiya.

