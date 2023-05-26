Fri. May 26th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israeli settler kills Palestinian in southern West Bank

    By

    May 26, 2023 , , , ,
    NNA -nbsp;An Israeli armed settler today killed a Palestinian close to ad-Dhahiriya city, southwest of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, according to the Health Ministry.

    It confirmed that the young man succumbed to his critical wounds he sustained due to being shot by an Israeli Jewish supremacist settler close to the colonial settlement of Teneh Omrim, established on lands seized from the southern West Bank city.

    The slain man, according to Israeli media, was killed after allegedly infiltrating into the colonial settlement and attempting to carry out a stabbing attack although there were no reports of Israeli casualties. — WAFA news agency

