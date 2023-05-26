Fri. May 26th, 2023

    ‘Extremely Bored’ Nick Cave Really Went Through It at the Coronation

    May 26, 2023
    Dylan Martinez/Reuters

    Bad Seeds singer Nick Cave has talked about his “conflicted feelings”—ranging from “extremely bored” to “completely awestruck”—as he attended the coronation of King Charles III earlier this month.

    The post-punk legend was invited to Westminster Abbey as part of a group of “outstanding Australians” and decided to accept the invitation despite the reservations of some of his fans.

    In an interview with Channel 4 anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy for the podcast Ways to Change the World, Cave said he is not a royalist and nor is he actually a republican like so many Australians, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who led the Australian delegation.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

