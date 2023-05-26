Discover Online Privacy Protection can keep your personal details out of the hands of scammers and spammers — and it’s free

Our experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

Discover also offers identity theft protection and monitoring for $15 monthly.

Americans received 12.2 billion scam texts and 5.9 million robocalls in March 2023.

Discover cardholders have access to a free service that removes information from 10 people-search websites, preventing spam calls.

Though Discover Online Privacy Protection is members-only, Discover cards have no annual fees and some offer cash back.

According to insights from Robokiller, a spam-blocking app, Americans received 12.2 billion scam text messages and 5.9 million robocalls in March 2023 alone. Scammers and spammers can make these calls and texts using publicly available information on people-search sites.

Many of the best identity theft protection services protect you against spam calls, but you may already have access to privacy protection. Discover has a free service, Discover Online Privacy Protection, which helps wipe cardholders’ information off these sites. Learn more about Discover Online Privacy Protection and how it can protect you from unsolicited calls.

Discover Online Privacy Protection Review

Discover Online Privacy Protection is a free service available to cardholders on the Discover mobile app that proactively seeks out and expunges your personal information from 10 popular information-collecting websites. This information includes your name, age, contact info, workplace, addresses, and education history.

Wiping this information from these websites means you’ll receive fewer spam calls and spurious emails.

Online Privacy Protection will request that the following websites remove your information:

BeenVerified.comIntellius.comYellowpages.comAddresses.comPeopleLooker.comAnyWho.comInstantPeopleFinder.comPeopleSmart.comUSsearch.comZabaSearch.com

These 10 sites legally collect and sell your information. Discover Online Privacy Protection will re-scan these sites periodically to ensure that your data hasn’t reappeared. This can save you many hours and headaches from trying to remove this information yourself.

Who Qualifies for Discover Online Privacy Protection?

Only Discover credit card and bank customers are eligible for this benefit, which you access through the Discover mobile app.

All Discover credit cards have no annual fee. The most popular cards include:

Discover it® Cash Back — Listed in our guides for the best cash back credit cards and best credit cards with no annual fee, this card earns 5% cash back in categories that rotate each quarter on up to $1,500 in combined spending when you activate (then 1%) Discover It Cashback rotation. You’ll also earn 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases. Discover it® Miles — Earn 1.5x miles (1.5%) on all purchases.Discover it® chrome — Earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined spending each quarter (then 1%). You’ll also earn 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases.

These cards don’t come with a sign-up bonus per se, but for the Discover it® Cash Back and Discover it® chrome, Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned within the first 12 months of opening the card. For Discover it® Miles, Discover will match all the miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. That could amount to hundreds of dollars, depending on how often you use your card.

Discover cards already offer some security features, such as the ability to freeze your account if you misplace your card. It also offers identity alerts that search the internet for security breaches where your Social Security Number was revealed and monitors your credit for new inquiries or new accounts.

Online Privacy Protection is a nifty benefit that bolsters Discover’s suite of security benefits — making Discover credit cards more appealing than ever.

