Army chief receives Swiss, Norwegian, German Ambassadors, Secretary General of Lebanese-Syrian Supreme Council

NNA ndash; Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Friday received, at his Yarzeh office, Swiss Ambassador to Lebanon, Marion Weichelt, and Norwegian Ambassador, Martin Yttervik, where they discussed various issues.

Maj. Gen. Aoun also received German Ambassador to Lebanon, Andreas Kindl, accompanied by the Military Attacheacute;, Lieutenant Colonel Heino Matzken.

A cooperation agreement in the field of equipment was signed with the army.

The army chief also received the Secretary General of the Lebanese-Syrian Supreme Council Nasri Khoury, and they discussed the general situation.

