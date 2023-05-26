CNN Can Never Wash Away the Trump Disaster Stench

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Some people decide to climb out after falling into a hole, and then there’s CNN.

In the aftermath of the disastrous Trump town hall, CNN’s brilliant leadership has decided to dig down and double down in its Sisyphean quest to cater to “both sides” and attract conservative eyeballs that would rather watch paint dry.

Assessing the damage, CNN has decided to embrace masochism and continue bending the knee to an increasingly radicalized MAGA base that views it as “the enemy of the people.” If at first you don’t succeed, fail again and again.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Your Browser Does Not Support iframes!