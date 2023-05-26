Fri. May 26th, 2023

    This Week’s Funniest Blunder: ABC Host Whoopi Goldberg Hating on ABC’s ‘American Idol’

    This Week’s Funniest Blunder: ABC Host Whoopi Goldberg Hating on ABC’s ‘American Idol’
    Whoopi Goldberg has a bit of a reputation for forgetting to think before she speaks on The View, and a comment she made earlier this week only added to it. During Wednesday’s live taping of the ABC talk show, the co-host slipped up, by talking smack about a show that also airs on ABC. Whoopi, you’ve got to keep it all in the family!

    “We, as a society, love to watch stuff to judge folks,” Goldberg said. “I’ve always thought that the beginning of the downfall of society was with—what’s the name of that show? I always tell you that,” she continued, pointing to an off-screen producer for help with the show’s title.

    The at-first unseen producer, who seemed to want to suggest that Goldberg stop denouncing a fellow ABC series, responded, “ABC’s American Idol?”

