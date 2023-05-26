Fri. May 26th, 2023

    FBI Raid on Journo’s Home Reportedly Related to Embarrassing Tucker Carlson Vids

    FBI Raid on Journo's Home Reportedly Related to Embarrassing Tucker Carlson Vids
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty

    When the FBI raided Tampa journalist Tim Burke’s home earlier this month, seizing electronic devices and turning the house upside down, observers were left both alarmed and stumped.

    But the Tampa Bay Times provided a crucial piece of the puzzle on Friday, reporting in a bombshell story that the raid was related to a criminal investigation into possible “hacking” at Fox News that resulted in embarrassing videos of Tucker Carlson being obtained by Vice News and Media Matters for America.

    Vice’s story included damning outtakes from the since-fired host’s interview of Kanye West, including wildly antisemitic rants that Carlson edited out of his show. MMFA’s coverage has included a drip-feed of behind-the-scenes clips showing Carlson asking Piers Morgan about sexual techniques, trashing Fox’s own streaming service, and making creepy comments about “premenopausal” fans and women having pillow fights.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

