Fri. May 26th, 2023

    News

    Russian Extortion Message to Wall Street Journal Threatens ‘Fate’ of U.S. Journalist

    By

    May 26, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Russian Extortion Message to Wall Street Journal Threatens ‘Fate’ of U.S. Journalist
    join Crime News

    REUTERS/Yulia Morozova/File Photo

    A Moscow insider threatened The Wall Street Journal to stop publishing alleged “misinformation” about Russia, or else Evan Gershkovich—the Journal’s detained reporter, will face consequences, according to state media outlet RIA Novosti.

    Speaking to the Russian publication, the source warned that if the Journal doesn’t stop publishing what it called incorrect information, it would be a sign that the paper is not interested in Gershkovich’s future.

    “If the Wall Street Journal continues to engage in non-journalistic activities, publishing misinformation about Russia, this will mean that the editors are not at all interested in the fate of Gershkovich,” the “informed source,” which RIA did not identify, reportedly said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Paramount Plus with Showtime is 50% off for your first 3 months — here’s how to snag the deal before it’s gone

    May 26, 2023
    News

    LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman says he is ‘beating the positive drum very loudly’ for AI as other tech execs express concerns

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Shop the Best Memorial Day Deals on Apparel, Home Goods, Tech and More

    May 26, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Paramount Plus with Showtime is 50% off for your first 3 months — here’s how to snag the deal before it’s gone

    May 26, 2023
    News

    LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman says he is ‘beating the positive drum very loudly’ for AI as other tech execs express concerns

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Russian Extortion Message to Wall Street Journal Threatens ‘Fate’ of U.S. Journalist

    May 26, 2023
    News

    Shop the Best Memorial Day Deals on Apparel, Home Goods, Tech and More

    May 26, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy