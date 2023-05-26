Russian Extortion Message to Wall Street Journal Threatens ‘Fate’ of U.S. Journalist

REUTERS/Yulia Morozova/File Photo

A Moscow insider threatened The Wall Street Journal to stop publishing alleged “misinformation” about Russia, or else Evan Gershkovich—the Journal’s detained reporter, will face consequences, according to state media outlet RIA Novosti.

Speaking to the Russian publication, the source warned that if the Journal doesn’t stop publishing what it called incorrect information, it would be a sign that the paper is not interested in Gershkovich’s future.

“If the Wall Street Journal continues to engage in non-journalistic activities, publishing misinformation about Russia, this will mean that the editors are not at all interested in the fate of Gershkovich,” the “informed source,” which RIA did not identify, reportedly said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Your Browser Does Not Support iframes!