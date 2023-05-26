Paramount Plus with Showtime is 50% off for your first 3 months — here’s how to snag the deal before it’s gone

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

New members can get 50% off Paramount Plus and Showtime with this limited-time deal.

If you’re looking to try out a new streaming service, you can take advantage of a limited-time deal on Paramount Plus with Showtime.

Paramount Plus is ViacomCBS’ streaming platform, where viewers can watch classic shows, Paramount movies, original series, and live CBS programs. From originals like “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and “Yellowstone: 1923” to recent theatrical releases like “Scream 6,” subscribers can enjoy a ton of great content.

Viewers can also opt for more value by bundling the service with Showtime. That adds titles like “Pearl,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and “Yellowjackets” to the library. Though this package typically costs $12 a month, newcomers can score a limited-time discount on the two services bundled together.

Now through June 4, new subscribers can get their first three months of Paramount Plus with Showtime for only $6 a month — that’s 50% off. The deal is good for the ad-free version of Paramount Plus and even includes a one-week free trial. And if you’re not satisfied, you can cancel anytime.

Check out the Paramount Plus and Showtime deal

Is Paramount Plus worth it?

Paramount Plus is one of the best streaming services you can sign up for, especially if you’re a fan of the NFL, CBS network programs, and Paramount movies.

The service gives members access to tons of on-demand shows from CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, and Nickelodeon. It’s also home to popular exclusive series, including “Yellowstone” spin-offs like “1923” and “1883.” New Paramount movies, like “Scream 6” and “Dungeons and Dragons,” also hit the service after they play in theaters.

For more details, check out our Paramount Plus guide and Paramount Plus review.

Is Paramount Plus merging with Showtime?

Paramount Plus will officially merge with Showtime on June 27. Subscribers can already bundle both services together to unlock Showtime content within the Paramount Plus app, but on June 27 the bundle will become the new default subscription offer.

Paramount Plus (ad-free) with Showtime will cost $12 a month, and Paramount Plus (with ads) with Showtime will cost $6 a month.

