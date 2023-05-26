This Pre-Assembled Sit, Stand, & Store Desk Is Portable, Great For Small Spaces, and on Sale For Memorial Day

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lillipad.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Someone sound the alarm–or should I say make a splash in the pond?—because this brand is having a major sale on its highly innovative workstation. Lillipad is currently offering $250 off the world’s only electric Sit-Stand and Store desk in honor of Memorial Day Weekend. Available in a variety of shades, including black, white, maple, and oak, this workstation is perfect for maximizing productivity in your day-to-day without sacrificing valuable space in your home, office, or tiny apartment.

This adjustable tabletop comes in two options based on your height: 42” for users up to 5’9” and 48” for users 5’9” and taller, which allows you to comfortably raise or lower the desk to your level when sitting or standing. The Lillipad also comes pre-assembled, so you can just get straight to work and let its exceptional design work for you instead of fumbling over confusing step-by-step directions.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Your Browser Does Not Support iframes!