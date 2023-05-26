Fri. May 26th, 2023

    Joe Biden Is the Master Deal Maker America Needs Right Now

    By

    May 26, 2023
    Joe Biden Is the Master Deal Maker America Needs Right Now
    Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

    Joe Biden is the Congress whisperer.

    Facing the toughest sort of Congressional opposition—obstructionist, nihilistic, extremist—the president has, during his first two and a half years in office, achieved extraordinary results. He has produced transformational legislation like the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act and the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act.

    These were not just complex, major pieces of legislation that impacted the lives of millions, they were each historic in their own way—driving record job creation, leading to the biggest investment in our infrastructure in more than half a century, producing the biggest investment in combatting climate change in our history, resetting America’s approach to competitiveness.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

