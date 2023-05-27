BankAmericard for Students Review 2023

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

As rising interest rates have increased the cost of credit card debt, the ability to borrow money without incurring interest charges becomes more appealing. With an industry-leading introductory 0% APR period and no annual fee, the BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Product Name Only presents a strong opportunity to do just that. However, while the card is marketed to students, it’s not a great fit for those without an established credit history.

If you need a credit card that will let you carry a balance for as long as possible without paying interest, the BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Editorial Name Only is a viable solution. Its introductory 0% APR period is at the long end of the spectrum, and can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars in interest charges depending on the balance in question.

However, the card leaves a lot to be desired in other respects, so while it may be a solution, it may not be the best solution.

BankAmericard for Students Review: Is It the Best Credit Card for You?

Many of the best 0% APR credit cards offer welcome bonuses, ongoing rewards, and other benefits on top of the introductory rate. The tradeoff is that these cards offer a shorter 0% APR period — 15 months and 18 months are common. If your finances can accommodate paying off your balance earlier, you may find the cash back and perks offered by these alternatives are worth the tradeoff.

The BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Editorial Name Only offers a BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Intro APR (then a BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Regular APR APR), which is unusual for a student credit card and among the longest available of any credit card on the market.

One unusual aspect of the BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Editorial Name Only is its relatively stringent credit requirements for approval compared to other student credit cards. The card has a recommended FICO score in the good to excellent range, which disqualifies many students who are just beginning to build a credit history. If your credit falls short, look for a different card that can meet you where you’re at.

BankAmericard for Students Rewards

One major deficiency of the BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Editorial Name Only is that it doesn’t earn rewards, so you’ll get no return of any kind for your spending. Since there are no rewards to earn, the card also does not offer a welcome bonus.

This puts it at a disadvantage to many other student credit cards and 0% APR cards that earn cash back or travel rewards. A return of 2% cash back or more on purchases has become commonplace among credit cards, and even other Bank of America credit cards for students offer returns above 1%. To compete, the BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Editorial Name Only presents a different kind of value.

BankAmericard for Students Benefits and Features

The primary benefit of the BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Editorial Name Only is its lengthy 0% intro APR period. Upon approval, you’ll receive a BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Intro APR, followed by a BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Regular APR APR). A 3% balance transfer fee still applies.

That 21-billing cycle 0% APR period leads the industry — while several other cards match it, none currently exceed it. The extended 0% APR means you have more time to pay down your balance without incurring interest charges. That translates to more money saved if you plan to carry a balance.

For example, if you charged $1,000 in purchases and paid the minimum amount due each month, then assuming an APR of 20.74% (the average for this card), you’d incur approximately $237 of interest charges over 21 months. The interest charges increase disproportionately for greater initial balances, since the minimum monthly payment represents a smaller percentage of the total. A $2,000 balance would incur $616 of interest, and a $3,000 balance would incur nearly $1,000 of interest over that same period. Avoiding those interest charges keeps that money in your pocket.

The option to carry a balance without interest is useful if you have upfront expenses (like moving costs or tuition you can pay by card) and don’t have enough cash on hand to cover them. It may also be helpful if you’re already carrying a balance on a credit card with a high interest rate, as the savings you get from not incurring interest charges justify paying the 3% balance transfer fee.

That said, a 0% APR shouldn’t invite profligate spending. The introductory rate expires after 21 months, at which point any remaining balance begins accruing interest. Use that time as a tool to manage your finances while your income is low and formulate a plan for repayment, not a license to spend more than you can afford.

The BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Editorial Name Only doesn’t offer any other “benefits,” but it does provide standard credit card features like contactless chip technology, paperless statements, online and mobile banking services, compatibility with mobile wallets, protection from unauthorized purchases, FICO score updates, and account alerts. None of these features should sway your decision to get the card or not.

BankAmericard for Students Annual Fee and Other Costs

The BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Editorial Name Only has a BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Annual Fee annual fee. However, you’ll pay a 3% foreign transaction fee for purchases made outside the US — this may include purchases made online from merchants located in other countries even if you’re at home when you buy.

You’ll also pay other fees in certain situations, including:

Cash advance feesBalance transfer feesLate payment fees

On the positive side, the card does not impose a penalty APR for late or missed payments.

How the BankAmericard for Students Compares

BankAmericard for Students vs Other Bank of America Student Credit Cards

BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Product Name Only

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students – Product Name Only

Bank of America® Travel Rewards Credit Card for Students – Product Name Only

Annual fee

BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Annual Fee

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students – Product Name Only

Bank of America® Travel Rewards Credit Card for Students – Annual Fee

Rewards rate

N/A

3% cash back* in one category you choose each calendar month***

2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs*

1% cash back on all other purchases

1.5x points on all purchases

Welcome bonus

N/A

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students – Intro Bonus

Bank of America® Travel Rewards Credit Card for Students – Intro Bonus

Card benefits

BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Intro APR (then a BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Regular APR APR)

Free FICO score

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students – Intro APR (then a Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students – Regular APR APR)

Free FICO score

Bank of America® Travel Rewards Credit Card for Students – Intro APR (then a Bank of America® Travel Rewards Credit Card for Students – Regular APR APR)

Free FICO score

No foreign transaction fees

*On the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students – Product Name Only, earn 3% and 2% cash back on up to the first $2,500 spent in these categories combined each quarter, then 1% cash back

***Eligible Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students – Product Name Only 3% categories are gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement/furnishings

BankAmericard for Students vs Other Student Credit Cards

BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Product Name Only

Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

Discover it® Student Cash Back

Annual fee

BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Annual Fee

Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

Discover it® Student Cash Back

Rewards rate

N/A

10% cash back on purchases made through Uber & Uber Eats, plus complimentary Uber One membership statement credits through November 14, 2024

8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

5% cash back on hotels and car rentals booked through Capital One Travel

3% cash back on dining

3% cash back on entertainment

3% cash back on popular streaming services

3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding Walmart and Target)

1% cash back on all other purchases

5% cash back in categories that rotate each quarter on up to $1,500 in combined spending when you activate (then 1%) Discover It Cashback rotation

1% cash back on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus

N/A

Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

None, but Discover will match all the cash back you earned after the first 12 months

Card benefits

BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Intro APR (then a BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Regular APR APR)

Price protection***

Extended warranty***

Car rental coverage***

Roadside dispatch***

Travel accident insurance***

Complimentary concierge services

Free credit monitoring with CreditWise from Capital One

Complimentary Uber One membership, through November 14, 2024**

No foreign transaction fees

Discover it® Student Cash Back (then Discover it® Student Cash Back APR)

Free FICO score

No late payment fee on your first late payment (then up to $41)

No foreign transaction fees

Review

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Student Credit Card Review

Discover It Student Cash Back card review

BankAmericard Credit Card for Students Frequently Asked Questions

What credit score do I need to qualify for the BankAmericard for Students?

The BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Editorial Name Only has a recommended credit score of good to excellent to be considered for approval.

Does the BankAmericard for Students earn rewards?

No, the BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Editorial Name Only doesn’t earn rewards or offer a sign-up bonus.

Do I have to be a student to get the BankAmericard for Students?

No, you don’t necessarily have to be a student to open the BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Editorial Name Only.

How old do I have to be to apply for the BankAmericard for Students?

You must be at least 18 years old (21 years old if you live in Puerto Rico) to open the BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Editorial Name Only.

Methodology: How We Reviewed the BankAmericard Credit Card for Students

We compared the BankAmericard® Credit Card for Students – Product Name Only to similar student and 0% APR credit cards from Bank of America and other card issuers, and evaluated several factors, including:

Rewards earning potential — Does the card earn rewards at competitive rates? Is there a welcome bonus for new applicants?Benefits — Are the card’s benefits useful? Are there any features that stand out?Fees and other costs — If there’s an annual fee, do the card’s rewards and benefits justify paying it? Does the card offer competitive rates on interest and other fees?

You can read more about how we rate credit cards at Insider for a closer look at our methodology.

