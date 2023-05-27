Missing Texas Soldier Found Alive Days After Wife’s Death

Courtesy of Chamberlain Family

The mother of Craig Chamberlain, the 23-year-old soldier who vanished from his off-base home in Texas last week, told The Daily Beast on Friday he’s been found alive—just after his wife, Cameron, mysteriously died this week.

“We have found my son alive!!” Virginia Chamberlain wrote in a text at 5 p.m. local time Friday.

Virginia didn’t immediately share details about where Craig was found or why he disappeared, but his finding comes after a massive search party was launched by family, authorities and concerned citizens on Friday.

