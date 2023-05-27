A Ron DeSantis Presidency Would Be All Authoritarian Culture War Nonsense

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

I do not consider myself a big Ronald Reagan fan, but I’m willing to give credit where credit is due.

President Reagan was a policy guy. (That I disagree with the wisdom and effectiveness of many of his policies is beside the point.) He had big ideas on how to fight communism and grow the economy. He was a traditional conservative: shrink the government and keep it out of Americans’ lives. He understood that politics is the art of compromise. He worked across the aisle to pass bipartisan legislation on taxes, immigration, and social security.

And while it is often left out of Reagan lore, he even raised taxes in later years after his massive 1981 tax cuts led to mounting deficits—an example of Reagan being practical even though it contradicted his tax-cutting image. As a former actor (and perhaps as a former Democrat), Reagan had to work hard to show voters he was a serious public policy thinker and not just a theatrical performer.

