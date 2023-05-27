The Art of the Sex Tape—And Why I Didn’t Need One

Courtesy of Vixen Media Group
“I’ve seen your sex tape,” a fan said to me while I was licking a Dole Whip at Disneyland. The two conflicting worlds I’ve lived in for so long now were literally and metaphorically colliding in this moment. I even had my Mickey ears on.
“I never made a sex tape,” I said as I licked the spoon. It wasn’t meant to be seductive, but I guess it could be perceived that way when you see a girl from your favorite childhood sitcom have sex on camera and then watch her lick a spoon.
“Don’t deny it! I’ve seen you… have sex,” he whispered, as if he and I should share this moment of humiliation about a film he saw that I consented to and was paid for. “You used to be on Boy Meets World and now I’ve seen your vagina.”