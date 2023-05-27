Sat. May 27th, 2023

    News

    I Love College Commencements, and the Speeches Are the Least of It

    By

    May 27, 2023 , , ,
    I Love College Commencements, and the Speeches Are the Least of It
    join Crime News

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

    Because I’m a college professor, I’ve been going to commencements for most of my working life. In the spirit of a theater reviewer, I consider myself an authority on which commencement speeches will win over an audience and which will fall flat.

    I have even developed an eye for judging the best way a student can get a laugh from other students when accepting a diploma from a serious-looking dean. But the truth is I like all commencements. I’m not in the least jaded about them. What gets to me are the parents I meet after the diplomas have been handed out.

    I have heard some great commencement speeches at the college where I teach, but nothing that any speaker has said has ever touched me the way the ordinary conversations I have with parents do.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill rolling back child labor laws in response to business owner complaints over labor shortages. Iowa’s unemployment rate was under 3% last month.

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Call her Ivanka Kushner

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Biden’s Debt Ceiling Waffling Proves He’s No FDR

    May 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill rolling back child labor laws in response to business owner complaints over labor shortages. Iowa’s unemployment rate was under 3% last month.

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Call her Ivanka Kushner

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Biden’s Debt Ceiling Waffling Proves He’s No FDR

    May 27, 2023
    News

    I Love College Commencements, and the Speeches Are the Least of It

    May 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy