NNA – Following intense farmer protests over low prices and in response to the import ban imposed by certain EU nations, the European Union has reached an agreement to extend the suspension of import restrictions from Ukraine for an additional year.

Initially implemented in June 2022, the EU had lifted tariffs and other restrictions on imports from Ukraine for 12 months, but the move has faced criticism from farming groups who argue that the suspension of all duties has negatively impacted their interests.

In April, Poland and Hungary took further action by banning certain imports of grain from Ukraine. These countries had become transit routes for Ukrainian grain that could not be exported through the Black Sea ports due to the ongoing suspension of duties. — RT

