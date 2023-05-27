Sat. May 27th, 2023

    Former Trump adviser Michael Flynn is launching an online community for ‘COVID-19 unvaccinated people,’ where you can find blood donors, surrogates, and ‘unvaccinated singles.’ A founding membership costs $2,500.

    Michael Flynn, former national security advisor to former President Donald Trump, speaks on June 3, 2021, in Staten Island, New York.

    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP

    Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn was a national security adviser during the Trump Administration.
    He pled guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contact with a Russian ambassador.
    His new endeavor is a website called 4ThePURE, which is meant to connect unvaccinated people.

    Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser who pled guilty to lying to the FBI in 2017, is launching an online community dedicated to people who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.

    The community is called 4thePURE, and members can connect with blood donors, sperm donors, breastmilk donors, surrogates, and unvaccinated singles, according to the website. It will also have a directory of “COVID-19 unvaccinated patriot businesses.”

    Studies have shown the vaccine doesn’t have “deleterious effects” on semen, nor is it unsafe to donate blood or breastmilk if a donor is vaccinated.

    It’s unclear when the website went live, but the company began tweeting about its service earlier this month. Flynn and a spokesperson for 4thePURE did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside of working hours.

    —4thePURE (@4thePURE) May 10, 2023

     

    In an advertisement on the site, Flyyn said 4thePURE’s purpose is to”connect liked-minded individuals who courageously stood against the COVID-19 jab.”

    “Our programs will be used for news updates, friendships, dating, and business networking,” Flynn, who is described as the founder of 4thePURE, said in the ad.

    A “full member site” is scheduled to launch in June. A lifetime founding membership will cost $2,500. Companies can purchase 15 lifetime memberships for $25,000.

    Flynn was Trump’s national security adviser for less than a month before he resigned after acting Attorney General Sally Yates warned the White House that the lieutenant general may have lied to officials about his contact with a Russian diplomat.

    He pled guilty to lying to the FBI in 2017. Trump pardoned Flynn three years later.

    Since then, Flynn re-emerged into the spotlight to embrace QAnon, a pro-Trump conspiracy theory, and other falsities about COVID-19. Last year, he went on Alex Jones’s Infowars show to say that the coronavirus was created by billionaires George Soros and Bill Gates as well Klaus Schwab, the head of the World Economic Forum.

    While the origins of COVID-19 continue to be under investigation, there is zero evidence to support that the pandemic was a deliberate plot carried out by the world’s elites, as some conspiracy theorists suggest.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

