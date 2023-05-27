Saudi Arabia snaps up Russian diesel en masse to become top fuel exporter to Europe

NNA – Saudi Arabia is buying up millions of barrels of Russian diesel, while sending record shipments to buyers in the EU, becoming the top exporter for the region, Bloomberg reported.

The Kingdom imported 174,000 barrels a day of the diesel and gasoil from Russia in April and 191,000 in May so far, data compiled by Bloomberg from analytics firm Kpler show.nbsp;

At the same time, Saudi Arabia has also become a major supplier of oil to Europe, sending its own fuel rather than Russian.nbsp;

This quot;schemequot; allows the Middle East country not to violate EU sanctions, which prohibit the resale of Russian fuel to European markets.

As a result, Saudi Arabia surpassed the US last month to become the world#39;s second-largest exporter of diesel and gasoil, according to Kpler.

Roughly 35% of the country#39;s overall April exports were shipped to the countries in the European Union and the UK. — RT

