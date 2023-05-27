Lebanese People ran for their capital to keep it a beacon of hope culture

NNA – Rebirth Beirut in collaboration with Medco launched a special Mini-Marathon organized by ldquo;Beirut Marathonnbsp;Associationrdquo;nbsp;in support of the initiative:nbsp;quot;Light Up Our Communityquot;nbsp;whichnbsp;aims to light up the streets of Beirut and bringnbsp;life backnbsp;to the city.nbsp;

The purposenbsp;of this eventnbsp;is to continue and support thenbsp;great initiativenbsp;of Rebirth Beirut and to pursue its projects in the capital.nbsp;

Mr. Gabynbsp;Fernaine, Founder and President of Rebirth Beirut, stressed the importance of combining sports with Rebirth Beirutrsquo;s initiative to bring back light and life to the city.

Mr.nbsp;Fernainenbsp;described sportsnbsp;asnbsp;anbsp;unifying factornbsp;for the Lebanese peoplenbsp;andnbsp;said: ldquo;Wewant to use this power to create positive change in our city.quot; He then added: ldquo;We call on people to practice walking at night without fear of security incidents, and Beirut will remain the city of light and liferdquo;.

The largest part of the Cornichenbsp;was illuminated in cooperation with the American University of Beirut andnbsp;another part of the corniche withquot;Lahoyanbsp;Suitesquot;nbsp;and the last part of it withnbsp;quot;Bay View Hotelquot;.

Allnbsp;participantsnbsp;werenbsp;granted a medal as an act of recognition and appreciation.nbsp;nbsp;Rebirth Beirut thanked all the sponsors who contributednbsp;tonbsp;the success of this event and mostly hisnbsp;Excellencygovernor ofnbsp;Beirut judge Marwannbsp;Abboud.nbsp;

It isnbsp;worth mentioning that the association has illuminated to date more thannbsp;92 streets and 9nbsp;main avenuesnbsp;and 3 squares, 2 stairs, 1 garden and 1 tunnelnbsp;in Beirut and is actively participating in keeping Beirut on the international map as a capital of love, life, and culture.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

Your Browser Does Not Support iframes!