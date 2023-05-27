Ethiopia: Two dead in protests against the destruction of mosques

NNA – Two people were killed Friday in Addis Ababa during a demonstration against the destruction of mosques as part of a megacity project around the Ethiopian capital, a media close to the government said, citing the police.nbsp;

Incidents erupted outside the al-Awar mosque in northern Addis Ababa after Muslim worshipers took to the streets after Friday prayers. ldquo;Two people injured during unrest in an area known as Gas Tera have been reported to have died after being taken to hospital for treatment,rdquo; state media FanaBC wrote on its website. According to police quoted by FanaBC, four protesters and 52 police officers were injured.

A witness present at the al-Anouar mosque told AFP that worshipers launched slogans hostile to the project of a large urban center called Sheger City and to the government. ldquo;After our Friday prayers, people started shouting to stop destroying our mosques,rdquo; he said, requesting anonymity. ldquo;Large security forces arrived which infuriated people when they reached the gates of al-Awar mosque. People threw rocks and shoes at them and after that they (the police) started firing tear gas and bullets in the air,rdquo; he continued. — AFP

