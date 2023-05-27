Taiwan reports Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through strait

NNA – The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday accompanied by two other ships, Taiwan#39;s defense ministry said, in the latest uptick in military tensions over the island Beijing claims as its own territory.

The ministry said the Shandong, commissioned in 2019, had sailed in a northerly direction around midday through the strait sticking to its median line, which serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.nbsp;

Taiwan#39;s military closely monitored the group using its own ships and aircraft and quot;responded appropriatelyquot;, the ministry said in a short statement.nbsp;

China#39;s defense ministry did not answer calls seeking comment and the country#39;s armed forces made no mention of the sailing on their official social media channels.nbsp;

The Shandong participated in Chinese military drills around Taiwan last month, operating in the western Pacific.nbsp;

In March of last year, the Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait, just hours before the Chinese and U.S. presidents were due to talk.nbsp;

China has continued military activities on a smaller scale around Taiwan after formally ending its war games last month.nbsp;

On Saturday, Taiwan#39;s defense ministry also said over the previous 24 hours that eight Chinese fighter jets had crossed the strait#39;s median line, something Chinese war planes have been doing on a regular basis since earlier war games last August.nbsp;

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.nbsp;

The government of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen strongly disputes Beijing#39;s sovereignty claims and says only the island#39;s people can decide their future. — Reutersnbsp;

