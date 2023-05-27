Sat. May 27th, 2023

    Statement on disbursement of cash assistance for refugees

    NNA – As a result of meetings held yesterday with the Caretaker Prime Minister, H.E. Najib Mikati, and Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs, H.E. Hector Hajjar, and based on their requests, a decision has been made to temporarily pause the use of dual currency for next month#39;s disbursement of cash assistance to refugees, while discussions continue on appropriate modalities.

    The United Nations reiterates its commitment to humanitarian principles in supporting the Government to assist the most vulnerable people across Lebanon. All programmatic decisions are taken with full transparency and commitment to our mandate including decisions on assistance modalities which are based on solid, objective evidence and thorough research.

    We continue to stand with the people and Government of Lebanon during these difficult times and foster a collaborative environment to reach those most in need, including refugees.

