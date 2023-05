NNA – quot;Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, will make an official visit next Tuesday, May 30, to the French capital, Paris, to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, as part of the efforts that France is making for Lebanon and the Lebanese,quot;nbsp;the patriarchal media office in Bkerke said in a statement this afternoon.

The meeting was scheduled at four o#39;clock in the afternoon at the Elysee Palace.

