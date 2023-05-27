Sat. May 27th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamieh bound for South Korea to partake in Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS)

    By

    May 27, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    join Crime News

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport,nbsp;Ali Hamieh, will headnbsp;this evening accompanied by a delegation from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, to Seoul, the capital of South Korea, to participate in the Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) held by the International Aviation Organization (ICAO).

    The conferencenbsp;is held under the headline, quot; Together we work to promote innovation and sustainability in the global aviation community,quot; with the participation of thirty ministers of transport from most of the member states of the organization and many airlines.

    On the sidelines of the conference, Hamieh will hold bilateral meetings with the transport ministers of Qatar, South Korea and Indonesia, the Secretary-General of the International Civil Aviation Organization and a number of businessmen and the Lebanese community.

    nbsp;

    ==========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: Russian forces temporarily ease attacks on Bakhmut to regroup, says Kyiv

    May 27, 2023
    News

    How Barbie went from poor sales in the 1950s to becoming the most popular doll in the world

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Passenger says he was suffering job-loss stress when he pulled open a plane’s emergency door mid-flight causing panic, report says

    May 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: Russian forces temporarily ease attacks on Bakhmut to regroup, says Kyiv

    May 27, 2023
    News

    How Barbie went from poor sales in the 1950s to becoming the most popular doll in the world

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Passenger says he was suffering job-loss stress when he pulled open a plane’s emergency door mid-flight causing panic, report says

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Hong Kong political party disbands amid China crackdown

    May 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy