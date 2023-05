NNA – Today, Saturday, Pope Francis will resume his activities after a day of rest due to a fever, as announced by the Vatican, where the Pope will participate in several private meetings.

The Vatican added that quot;the 86-year-old Pope, who was hospitalized with pneumonia about two months ago, has a full meeting schedule,quot; according to quot;Agence France-Presse.quot;

