Passenger says he was suffering job-loss stress when he pulled open a plane’s emergency door mid-flight causing panic, report says

An Asiana Airlines Airbus A380.

Philip Pilosian / Shutterstock.com

A man who opened the door of a plane in mid-air said he “wanted to get off quickly.”

A South Korean news agency reported that the man also told police he felt “suffocated.”

Nine passengers were hospitalized due to breathing issues following the incident.

A man who opened the door of a plane while it was in mid-air said he did so because he “wanted to get off quickly,” according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap News Agency.

The agency reported that the man, who was in his 30s, told police he felt “suffocated” and was struggling with stress after losing his job.

He was reportedly arrested on Friday after pulling the emergency door lever on the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 during a flight from Jeju Island to Daegu International Airport. The flight had 194 passengers on board, 48 of which were primary and middle school children on their way to a sporting event. The man has yet to be named.

Video footage of the incident showed wind roaring through the cabin as the door hung open while the plane was coming into to land, per Yonhap News Agency.

None of the passengers sustained serious injuries, but 12 were taken to hospital with panic-induced breathing issues — including eight of the school children, said Yonhap News Agency.

“The children were shaking, crying, and frightened. Those sitting near the exit must have been shocked the most,” the mother of one of the pupils told Yonhap.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Your Browser Does Not Support iframes!