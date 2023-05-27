How Barbie went from poor sales in the 1950s to becoming the most popular doll in the world

Fiona Hanson/PA Images via Getty Images
Mattel’s Barbie has been around for more than 60 years. She’s had more than 250 careers and made billions of dollars.
But it wasn’t an easy road. In the 1950s, Ruth Handler, the woman behind Barbie, found it difficult to find support for her idea.
Critics believed the doll with the impossible figure symbolized objectification and consumerism.
Ruth Handler’s idea was to show girls they could be anything they wanted to be.
In the 1950s, the American businesswoman saw a gap in the toy market. She decided to launch a doll for girls that wasn’t a baby, but a woman — with a woman’s body, a job, and later, a boyfriend.
After being warned it was a bad idea and that no one would buy it, Barbie was a huge hit. Mattel, Handler’s toy company, went on to make billions of dollars off the doll.
In the 1970s, Barbie became a symbol that feminists hated for creating unrealistic ideas about bodies, upholding gender stereotypes, and whitewashing ideas about beauty.
But she kept selling and remains the most popular doll in the world. In July, the highly-anticipated “Barbie” movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as the titular character, will be released.
Here’s how Barbie took over the world.
Raymond Kleboe/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The baby dolls were called things like Chatty Cathy, Betsy Wetsy, or Tiny Tears and dominated the toy market at the time.
Sources: New York Times, Jerusalem Post, Entrepreneur, Vice
SSPL/Getty Images
Bild Lili was based on a popular call girl from a comic strip. She was for adults and was sold in bars and sex shops.
But Handler didn’t care where Bild Lilli came from. She was inspired. She bought three of the dolls, then hunted for a Japanese manufacturer to create a similar product for the US market.
She decided her doll would have less dramatic curves and lose the heavy make-up and exaggerated lips.
Sources: New York Times, Glamour, Jerusalem Post, Entrepreneur, Indianapolis Monthly, New York Times, Independent, Washington Post
Bettmann/Getty Images
Handler’s husband said to her: “No mother is ever going to buy her daughter a doll with breasts.” But she had a vision.
She said she wanted to create a doll that would let young girls dream about their own future, rather than having to dream about their baby’s future.
Referring to the idea of a young girl playing with Barbie, she said, “If she was going to do role-playing of what she would be like when she was 16 or 17, it was a little stupid to play with a doll that had a flat chest. So I gave it beautiful breasts.”
Sources: New York Times, Indianapolis Monthly, New York Times, Independent, Forbes
Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images
She was young, had blonde hair, and worked as a fashion model.
But wholesalers, primarily men, weren’t keen on stocking Barbie. At least half of them wanted nothing to do with the product, although she did get a few orders.
One buyer told her, “Ruth, little girls want baby dolls. They want to pretend to be mommies.”
Sources: Indianapolis Monthly, New York Times, New York Times, Independent, Forbes, Vice
CBS/Getty Images
AP
The ad ended with a jingle saying, “Someday I’m gonna be exactly like you, ’till then I know just what I’ll do, Barbie, beautiful Barbie, I’ll make believe that I am you.”
Later that summer, after the ad had aired, Barbie became a hit. Mattel couldn’t fulfill demand. In the first year alone, it sold 350,000 Barbies.
Sources: Barnebys, Glamour, Morning Call, Vice
Tony Korody/Sygma/Sygma/Getty Images
According to Paul Mullins, an anthropology professor at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis, the first five years were actually some of Barbie’s most progressive years.
She had no Ken to rely on and instead of housework, she was independent, working as a nurse, an American Airlines stewardess, or a ballerina.
Source: New York Times, Indianapolis Monthly, Morning Call
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Sources: Indianapolis Monthly, Vice
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Notably, in 1965, Slumber Party Barbie came with a diet book that only had one instruction: “Don’t eat.”
Sources: Indianapolis Monthly, Independent, Daily Mail
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibition
Regardless of how Barbie was influencing young girls, she was a phenomenon. By 1968, Mattel had made $500 million in Barbie sales.
Sources: Independent, USA Today, Glamour
Bev Grant/Getty Images
In the 1970s, feminists lashed out at Barbie for promoting unrealistic ideas about body shapes, upholding outdated gender stereotypes, and whitewashing ideas about beauty.
According to The Conversation, Barbie had everything — “perfect hair, a perfect body, a plethora of outfits, a sexualized physique, and a perfect first love (in the equally perfect Ken)” — and this unattainable perfection was damaging to young girls.
Source: Glamour, Conversation, Yahoo
Bettye Lane/Photo Researchers History/Getty Images
Sources: New York Times, Smithsonian Magazine, Glamour
Jon Levy/AFP/Getty Images
Sources: Forbes, Conversation, Indianapolis Monthly, New York Times
Daniel Karmann/Picture Alliance/Getty Images
In response to a complaint in The New York Times in 1963 about Ken’s “department store dummy” look, a spokesperson for Mattel said that the dolls had never been designed for education or to be scale models.
“Rather, they are playthings … we do not feel that it is necessary to actually have these dolls true to life in every detail,” the spokesperson said.
Sources: Independent, New York Times, New York Times
Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images
Source: Glamour
Eduardo Parra/Getty Images
In 1974, Handel left the company after she was accused of falsifying Mattel’s finances. She was later indicted on charges of false reporting and fraud and pleaded no contest.
Sources: New York Times, Indianapolis Monthly, Glamour, Independent, Smithsonian Magazine, New York Times
Don Bartletti/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Mattel had previously released a Black doll called Christie in the late sixties, but it wasn’t under the Barbie name.
Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, sales held while criticisms about Barbie and her impact on girls rose and fell.
Sources: New York Times, Indianapolis Monthly, Glamour, Independent, Smithsonian Magazine
Robert Clark/AP
They had been on the market long enough to become collectors’ pieces. There were also limited-edition releases.
Source: Morning Call, USA Today
Joko/ullstein bild/Getty Images
Sources: Indianapolis Monthly, Glamour
Graeme Robertson/Getty Images
This showed in Mattel’s sales, which dropped by 20% between 2012 and 2014. In 2014, a newspaper headline in the UK asked, “Is Barbie dead?”
Sources: Indianapolis Monthly, Yahoo, Independent, El Pais
Mark Lennihan/AP
Sources: Independent, Vice, Indianapolis Monthly
Diane Bondareff/Invision for Barbie/AP
Sources: Independent, Vice, Indianapolis Monthly
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibition
In 2019, Mattel’s top-selling Barbie was Black and had a short afro.
The diversification has appeared to work. In 2021, Mattel sold 86 million dolls from the Barbie family, which equates to 164 dolls being bought every minute.
In gross revenue, that’s $1.679 billion. For comparison, up until 2009, Barbie had made $3 billion off Barbie sales altogether, according to Forbes.
Sources: Indianapolis Monthly, Smithsonian Magazine, CNN, Telegraph, El Pais, Forbes
Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images