Geagea following suspension of cash aid to refugees: We hope for listening more to Lebanese government departments

NNA – Lebanese Forces Party Chief, Samir Geagea, wrote today on Twitter: quot;Following the joint statement issued by the Deputy Special Coordinator of the United Nations in Lebanon, Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator Imran Riza, the representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Ivo Freijsen, and the representative of the World Food Program, Abdallah Al-Wardat, innbsp;announcing the suspension of cash aid in dualnbsp;currencies to the Syrians present in Lebanon for the next month, we hope to continue in this direction and to listen more to the Lebanese government departments, in order to move from organizing asylum to Lebanon to organizing return from Lebanon.rdquo;

