Berri meets with Aridi, Iranian Radio TV Corporation Head

NNA – House Speaker Nabih Berri received today former Minister Ghazi Al-Aridi in Ain Al-Tineh Palace, where talks touched on the general situation and the latest political developments.nbsp;

Berri also received today the head of the Radio and Television Corporation in the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRIB), Peyman Jabali, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of Iranian Chargeacute; drsquo;Affaires in Beirut, Hassan Khalili.nbsp;

Jabali congratulated Speaker Berri on quot;Resistance and Liberation Dayquot;, where the visit was a chance to review the general situation in Lebanon and the region.

Following the meeting, Jabali hailed the honorable resistance fighters and the steadfastness of the Lebanese people that have brought about a change in the political map in the region and in the world.nbsp;

He said: quot;This calls for us to emphasize the strengthening, support and protection of the resistance and the people of resistance.quot;

quot;For our part, we at the Iranian Radio and Television Corporation consider that the role of the media in these circumstances and in this strategic change in the political map in the region and in the world has become more important, and we need to join forces with the media within the resistance front and axis of resistance so it would increase day by day,quot; he underlined.

Jabali concluded by stating that he emphasized with the Speaker the signigficant role of the resistance media, affirming the readiness of the Islamic Republic to join hands with the media accordingly.

