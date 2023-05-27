Jeff Bezos is ripped now. Here’s how the Amazon founder went from scrawny to brawny.

Jeff Bezos now works out with a celebrity personal trainer.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has had a “glo-up” in recent years since stepping back from the company.

He went from eating a tin of biscuits for breakfast every morning to putting in hours in the gym.

With help from celebrity personal trainer Wes Okerson, Bezos is more ripped than ever.

Jeff Bezos was a pretty scrawny guy when he founded Amazon in 1994. But fast forward almost 30 years and the billionaire is jacked-up.

His body and lifestyle appear to have undergone a big overhaul in recent years, and some have even taken to Twitter to praise his buff physique.

Lauren Sanchez, to whom he is reportedly engaged, shed some light on how Bezos has achieved his new look. She told The Wall Street Journal in January that Bezos “stole” her personal trainer, Wes Okerson, who’s also trained Tom Cruise and Gerard Butler.

Sanchez also told The Journal that Bezos adopted a strict approach when it came to workouts.

“Jeff is extremely dedicated to his workouts. I mean, you have no idea. He really puts in the work,” she said.

Bezos has previously made light of his workout regime, saying he’d “been working hard on my ass” in response to a now-deleted tweet from a Twitter user.

The former Amazon CEO has also said he once ate a whole packet of Pillsbury biscuits for breakfast every morning. He kicked the habit when his then wife MacKenzie Scott encouraged him to read up on the ingredients.

He now prioritizes getting a good night’s rest, saying in 2018: “Eight hours of sleep makes a big difference for me. I think better, I have more energy, my mood is better.”

