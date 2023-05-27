Sat. May 27th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Ministerial meeting in Paris to support negotiations on an international treaty to combat plastic pollution

    By

    May 27, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    join Crime News

    NNA – Ministers and representatives of about 60 countries met today, Saturday, at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, to discuss solutions to the international plastic crisis, in a meeting organized by France to give impetus to the delicate negotiations on an international treaty to combat plastic pollution, which will resume Monday in Paris, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

    quot;Plastic exists in nature and now it is in our lungs,quot; said French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna at the start of the talks, quot;so the time has come to stop this invasion, first by stopping the growth of plastic production.quot;
    She stressed the need to quot;eliminate single-use plastic,quot; saying, quot;It constitutes 40% of global production, and frankly it is useless.quot;
    For his part, the Minister of Environmental Transition, Christophe Piceau, pointed out that the issue of recycling should not replace the discussion about reducing plastic production.
    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A lawyer apologized after ChatGPT made up case law in an affidavit he submitted

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Store closures are hitting San Francisco as office vacancies and fears of crime are on the rise. Here’s the full list of retailers pulling out of the city’s downtown neighborhood.

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Arby’s Sued After Manager Found Dead in Freezer

    May 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    A lawyer apologized after ChatGPT made up case law in an affidavit he submitted

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Store closures are hitting San Francisco as office vacancies and fears of crime are on the rise. Here’s the full list of retailers pulling out of the city’s downtown neighborhood.

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Arby’s Sued After Manager Found Dead in Freezer

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Bayern Munich champions again after Dortmund meltdown

    May 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy