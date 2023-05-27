Ministerial meeting in Paris to support negotiations on an international treaty to combat plastic pollution

NNA – Ministers and representatives of about 60 countries met today, Saturday, at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, to discuss solutions to the international plastic crisis, in a meeting organized by France to give impetus to the delicate negotiations on an international treaty to combat plastic pollution, which will resume Monday in Paris, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

quot;Plastic exists in nature and now it is in our lungs,quot; said French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna at the start of the talks, quot;so the time has come to stop this invasion, first by stopping the growth of plastic production.quot;

She stressed the need to quot;eliminate single-use plastic,quot; saying, quot;It constitutes 40% of global production, and frankly it is useless.quot;

For his part, the Minister of Environmental Transition, Christophe Piceau, pointed out that the issue of recycling should not replace the discussion about reducing plastic production.

nbsp;

===========

Your Browser Does Not Support iframes!