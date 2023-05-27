Sultan of Oman visits Tehran tomorrow

NNA – Tomorrow, Sunday, the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, will visit the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The official Iranian news agency quot;IRNAquot; reported that the Sultan of Oman will visit Tehran, on Sunday, at the official invitation of President Ibrahim Raisi.

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi officially receives Al Said at Saadabad Palace.

During the visit, the delegations of the two countries will hold talks and consultations to discuss various issues of concern to both sides and ways to develop bilateral relations.

The Sultan of Oman is accompanied on the two-day visit by a number of ministers and senior officials.

