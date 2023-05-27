Sat. May 27th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Sultan of Oman visits Tehran tomorrow

    By

    May 27, 2023 , , ,
    join Crime News

    NNA – Tomorrow, Sunday, the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, will visit the Iranian capital, Tehran.

    The official Iranian news agency quot;IRNAquot; reported that the Sultan of Oman will visit Tehran, on Sunday, at the official invitation of President Ibrahim Raisi.

    Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi officially receives Al Said at Saadabad Palace.

    During the visit, the delegations of the two countries will hold talks and consultations to discuss various issues of concern to both sides and ways to develop bilateral relations.

    The Sultan of Oman is accompanied on the two-day visit by a number of ministers and senior officials.

    nbsp;

    ==========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A lawyer apologized after ChatGPT made up case law in an affidavit he submitted

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Store closures are hitting San Francisco as office vacancies and fears of crime are on the rise. Here’s the full list of retailers pulling out of the city’s downtown neighborhood.

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Arby’s Sued After Manager Found Dead in Freezer

    May 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    A lawyer apologized after ChatGPT made up case law in an affidavit he submitted

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Store closures are hitting San Francisco as office vacancies and fears of crime are on the rise. Here’s the full list of retailers pulling out of the city’s downtown neighborhood.

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Arby’s Sued After Manager Found Dead in Freezer

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Bayern Munich champions again after Dortmund meltdown

    May 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy