Sat. May 27th, 2023

    News

    Arby’s Sued After Manager Found Dead in Freezer

    By

    May 27, 2023 , , , ,
    Arby’s Sued After Manager Found Dead in Freezer
    join Crime News

    Attorney Paul Skrabanek

    A new lawsuit reveals the heartbreaking details surrounding an Arby’s manager who allegedly froze to death in the walk-in freezer of a Louisiana restaurant.

    The manager, Nguyet Le—a 63-year-old widow and mother-of-four—died on May 11 after becoming trapped in the long-faulty freezer while opening the restaurant. Her son, Nguyen, who also worked at the restaurant, discovered her body when he arrived later in the morning, according to the court documents.

    An investigative officer found blood inside the freezer door, leading him to conclude that Le “beat her hands bloody trying to escape or get someone’s attention,” the lawsuit reads. “Ultimately, she collapsed into a fetal position face down on the frozen floor.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A lawyer apologized after ChatGPT made up case law in an affidavit he submitted

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Store closures are hitting San Francisco as office vacancies and fears of crime are on the rise. Here’s the full list of retailers pulling out of the city’s downtown neighborhood.

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Bayern Munich champions again after Dortmund meltdown

    May 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    A lawyer apologized after ChatGPT made up case law in an affidavit he submitted

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Store closures are hitting San Francisco as office vacancies and fears of crime are on the rise. Here’s the full list of retailers pulling out of the city’s downtown neighborhood.

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Arby’s Sued After Manager Found Dead in Freezer

    May 27, 2023
    News

    Bayern Munich champions again after Dortmund meltdown

    May 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy