Arby’s Sued After Manager Found Dead in Freezer

A new lawsuit reveals the heartbreaking details surrounding an Arby’s manager who allegedly froze to death in the walk-in freezer of a Louisiana restaurant.

The manager, Nguyet Le—a 63-year-old widow and mother-of-four—died on May 11 after becoming trapped in the long-faulty freezer while opening the restaurant. Her son, Nguyen, who also worked at the restaurant, discovered her body when he arrived later in the morning, according to the court documents.

An investigative officer found blood inside the freezer door, leading him to conclude that Le “beat her hands bloody trying to escape or get someone’s attention,” the lawsuit reads. “Ultimately, she collapsed into a fetal position face down on the frozen floor.”

