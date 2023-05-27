Sat. May 27th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Abiad calls during annual meeting of ophthalmologists for supporting primary health care, including larger number of patients

    By

    May 27, 2023
    NNA – Caretakernbsp;Minister of Public Health , Firasnbsp;Abiad, stressed quot;the importance of continuing to support ophthalmology in the primary health care program of the Ministry of Public Health and striving to include a larger number of patients in this program,quot; calling for quot;developing ophthalmic treatment protocols in order to provide best care for patients.rdquo;

    Abiad#39;snbsp;words came during a speech he delivered at the twenty-ninth annual meeting of the quot;Ophthalmologists#39; Associationquot; in Movenpick on Saturday.

    quot;This meeting, which includes a number of international specialists and experts in the field of ophthalmology, is a testament to the commitment to providing good service to patients by acquainting them with the latest technologies in this medicalnbsp;field,quot; Abiad said.

    He highlighted the importance of generalizing ophthalmic treatment protocols that allow for advanced care for patients, expressing the Public Health Ministry#39;s readiness to support any efforts in this regard, working in close cooperation with the Ophthalmologists Association.

