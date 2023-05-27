Biden reveals the reason for leaving his home temporarily and staying at Camp David

NNA – US President Joe Biden revealed that he cannot return to the house in which he resides at the request of the Secret Service, which is preparing the house to be bulletproof.

According to "Novosti" agency, the American president said in a press statement, "The reason for my going to Camp David is that the Secret Service is now working in my house to make it bulletproof. Therefore, I cannot go home."

Biden explained that they told him he could not go home in five weeks.

The American president left his home temporarily and went to Camp David, where it would be more appropriate for him to arrive at his granddaughter's graduation ceremony next Sunday.

