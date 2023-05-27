Sat. May 27th, 2023

    Makkah Al-Mukarramah on a date with an astronomical phenomenon tomorrow

    May 27, 2023
    NNA – Tomorrow, Sunday, the sky of Makkah Al-Mukarramah will witness an annual astronomical phenomenon, represented by the sun#39;s perpendicularity over the Holy Kaaba, which causes the disappearance of the shadow of the Kaaba and all objects in the perpendicular area, according to quot;Russia Todayquot; news agency.

    The sun will be perpendicular to the Kaaba for the first time during the year 2023, tomorrow, Sunday, at 12:18 noon, Mecca Al-Mukarramah time, by the time of the noon call to prayer.

    The astronomical society in Jeddah stated that the moment of perpendicularity, the sun will reach its maximum height by approximately 90 degrees, which will lead to the disappearance of the shadow of the Kaaba completely, as well as the shadows of all objects in Makkah, so that the shadow of meridian becomes zero.

