    Donald Trump Jr. Tweets Video of Ron DeSantis Edited Into a Clip from ‘The Office’

    Donald Trump Jr. Tweets Video of Ron DeSantis Edited Into a Clip from 'The Office'

    Photo by @AlexThomp/Twitter

    On Friday, Donald Trump Jr. shared a deepfake video of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis edited into a scene from The Office in which Michael Scott, played by Steve Carrell, is humiliated by his coworkers for accidentally wearing a woman’s pantsuit.

    “DeSantis does seem to spend a lot of time in high heels 🤣🤣🤣,” Trump Jr. added in his tweet.

    Both former president Donald Trump and Trump Jr. have consistently torn into DeSantis as the governor plans to contend with Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination.

