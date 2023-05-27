Donald Trump Jr. tweeted an AI-generated video of Ron DeSantis as Michael Scott from ‘The Office,’ in a clip where the character is wearing a woman’s suit

An AI-generated Ron DeSantis appears in place of Michael Scott.

C3PMeme/Twitter

Don Trump Jr. re-tweeted a AI-generated clip of Ron DeSantis appearing as Michael Scott in “The Office.”

In the clip, the character is ridiculed by his coworkers for wearing a woman’s suit.

CNN’s Jake Tapper warned in a tweet that AI images like this could become “much more nefarious.”

Donald Trump Jr. re-tweeted an AI-generated video showing Ron DeSantis as Michael Scott in a clip from “The Office” where the character is wearing a woman’s suit.

In a bizarre attempt to insult his father’s 2024 presidential competitor, Trump Jr. re-posted the video with the caption, “DeSantis does seem to spend a lot of time in high heels.”

—Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 26, 2023

The clip was originally shared by a meme account called C3PMeme, which regularly posts AI-generated videos.

In the clip, Ron DeSantis’s face and voice are superimposed over Michael Scott’s — the character played by Steve Carell — in a scene where Scott is being ridiculed at the office for wearing a woman’s suit.

At the end of the scene, the AI-generated Ron DeSantis as Michael Scott looks to the camera and says, “Negotations are all about controlling things, about being in the driver’s seat. And you make one tiny mistake, you’re dead. I made one tiny mistake. I wore women’s clothes.”

Then, an outro image of a cartoon meatball appears next to the words “Ron! 2024,” in an apparent reference to Donald Trump’s repeated jab at DeSantis, who he calls “Meatball Ron.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper also shared the AI clip, but took a much different stance than Trump Jr., writing, “Imagine when next time it’s not an obvious spoof from The Office but an attempt to depict itself as legitimate and much more nefarious.”

Read the original article on Business Insider

[wptelegram-ajax-widget username="crimesnow" width="100%" height="500px"]