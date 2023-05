LOUIS – A teen playing with a gun accidentally shot himself and a woman Friday afternoon in St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. Teen walks two hours for 8th grade graduation in […]

[wptelegram-ajax-widget username="crimesnow" width="100%" height="500px"]