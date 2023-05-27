The North Face doubles down on ‘Summer of Pride’ campaign amid backlash from right-wingers

Like Bud Light and Target, The North Face is being slammed with right-wing criticism for its Pride collection.

Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Right-wingers are now targeting The North Face after the brand debuted its “Summer of Pride” collection.

Conservatives, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, are calling for a boycott of the outdoor apparel brand.

VF Corporation, the brand’s parent company, defended its campaign, which features a drag queen as its spokesperson.

The North Face is standing strong against right-wing criticism of its latest Pride campaign, which features a drag queen as the spokesperson for the outdoor gear company.

In an Instagram post this week, which has its comments turned off, drag performer Pattie Gonia invited viewers to “come out” into the wilderness as part of The North Face’s “Summer of Pride” campaign.

“Nature lets you be who you are,” The North Face began its caption.

The campaign quickly drew ire among conservatives, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who chimed in to criticize The North Face and call for a boycott of the brand following the release of the collection, accusing the company of “grooming our children” in a tweet.

According to Fox News, the collection initially included children’s clothing, but The North Face later took the items down from the site after backlash. However, rainbow-themed kids apparel can be found on the site of sportswear retailers that carry North Face items, Fox reported.

—Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 24, 2023

Despite the alleged removal of kids clothing from its site, North Face defended its “Summer of Pride” campaign when asked to comment on the backlash.

The North Face’s parent company, VF Corporation, didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, but told Fox in a statement the brand “has always believed the outdoors should be a welcoming, equitable and safe place for all.”

“We are honored and grateful to support partners like Pattie Gonia who help make this vision a reality,” a VF Corporation spokesperson said. “The Summer of Pride series, now in its second year, has helped foster a more accessible and welcoming environment for individuals from all backgrounds to gather and experience the joy of the outdoors.”

This is Gonia’s second year as spokesperson for The North Face’s “Summer of Pride” tour, which will stop in various cities, according to the Instagram post. Conservatives have been particularly vocal about retailers launching campaigns in support of the LGBTQ community, with many calling for boycotts against the brands this year.

—🇺🇸 Pat’s World 🇺🇸 (@itspatsworld) May 27, 2023

Right-wingers were quick to voice their outrage with the North Face collection – which features a range of activewear, footwear, and a blanket with a multi-color gradient design — not unlike their reaction to campaigns by Target and Bud Light.

On Friday, Target CEO Brian Cornell defended the retail giant’s decision to remove some of its Pride-themed displays in stores across the US. A spokesperson for the company told Insider the choice was a response to “threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and wellbeing.”

Read the original article on Business Insider

[wptelegram-ajax-widget username="crimesnow" width="100%" height="500px"]