    Lisa Vanderpump Says She Didn't Know About the Scandoval Affair Before it Broke

    Lisa Vanderpump Says She Didn't Know About the Scandoval Affair Before it Broke

    Tom Brenner/Reuters

    Ever since a Vanderpump Rules producer revealed that a piece of information yet unknown to most of the cast will be divulged during the final reunion episode, fans have been speculating as to what it could be. One theory has it that Raquel Leviss is pregnant, another is that Lisa Vanderpump, owner of the restaurants around which the show revolves, knew about Scandoval (the secret affair between Leviss and Tom Sandoval) long before she let on in season 10. Vanderpump addressed the rumor on Saturday, tweeting, “Ok ..no I didn’t know…until a minute before you all did…I wish I would’ve tho. I know the revelation …but it ain’t that.”

