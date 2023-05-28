Sun. May 28th, 2023

    AG Ken Paxton Impeached by Texas House Amid Myriad Scandals

    The Texas House of Representatives voted to impeach the state’s embattled attorney general, Ken Paxton, on Saturday—just days after investigators levied wide-ranging corruption allegations against the state’s top lawyer.

    Paxton is accused of breaking a litany of laws in office, including an egregious allegation that he requested $3.3 million in state funds to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed by former employees he tried to silence.

    The 60-year-old is also accused of covering up a potential sex scandal and retaliating against aides who reported his misconduct. Investigators say he even used his office to leak confidential FBI documents to a donor.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

