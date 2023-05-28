AG Ken Paxton Impeached by Texas House Amid Myriad Scandals

Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The Texas House of Representatives voted to impeach the state’s embattled attorney general, Ken Paxton, on Saturday—just days after investigators levied wide-ranging corruption allegations against the state’s top lawyer.

Paxton is accused of breaking a litany of laws in office, including an egregious allegation that he requested $3.3 million in state funds to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed by former employees he tried to silence.

The 60-year-old is also accused of covering up a potential sex scandal and retaliating against aides who reported his misconduct. Investigators say he even used his office to leak confidential FBI documents to a donor.

