The jury, chaired by Swedish director Ruben Östlund has unveiled its laureates for the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Justine Triet received the top prize for the film “Anatomy of a Fall”, a courtroom drama revolving around a woman accused of murdering her husband. Film critic Lisa Nesselson and Eve Jackson analyse the prizes and go over the best moments of the festival.

[wptelegram-ajax-widget username="crimesnow" width="100%" height="500px"]