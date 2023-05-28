Sun. May 28th, 2023

    News

    Trump and Putin Are in Deep Trouble and Need Each Other More Than Ever

    By

    May 28, 2023 , , ,
    Trump and Putin Are in Deep Trouble and Need Each Other More Than Ever

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters

    Times are tough for both Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Since they are two of the world’s most repulsive and dangerous people, that might be considered good news.

    But, not so fast. Because there is one thing that can save Trump from the dark realities of legal accountability—and it happens to also be the only thing that is likely to turn the tide in Putin’s disastrous war in Ukraine. That is the reelection of Donald Trump.

    Once again the interests of Trump and Putin are aligned, but this time the stakes for both are much higher than they were in 2016. That should worry us all. It should worry us a lot.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    [wptelegram-ajax-widget username="crimesnow" width="100%" height="500px"]

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Cannes 2023: French director Justine Triet wins Palme d’Or with ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

    May 28, 2023
    News

    AG Ken Paxton Impeached by Texas House Amid Myriad Scandals

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Lisa Vanderpump Says She Didn’t Know About the Scandoval Affair Before it Broke

    May 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Trump and Putin Are in Deep Trouble and Need Each Other More Than Ever

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Cannes 2023: French director Justine Triet wins Palme d’Or with ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

    May 28, 2023
    News

    AG Ken Paxton Impeached by Texas House Amid Myriad Scandals

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Lisa Vanderpump Says She Didn’t Know About the Scandoval Affair Before it Broke

    May 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy