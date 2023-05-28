Sun. May 28th, 2023

    News

    ‘Succession’ Is Already a Mount Rushmore Show—Whatever Happens in the Finale

    By

    May 28, 2023 , , , , , ,
    ‘Succession’ Is Already a Mount Rushmore Show—Whatever Happens in the Finale

    HBO

    Prior to the beginning of its final season, HBO’s Succession was lauded as the latest in a long line of iconic television shows, spearheading the new generation of TV’s golden era. It was looked at as a natural successor— if you will— to other sublime shows of the last two-plus decades (The Sopranos, The Wire, and Breaking Bad, among others).

    Like other great shows, Succession eclipses the realm of a regular drama, where a focus on action-based plots take a backseat to epic dialogue, emotional turmoil, and the sad absurdity of the human condition. It’s more of a Greek tragedy or a Shakespeare play than its drama contemporaries, camouflaged by the struggle for a successor in a media empire. For every classic plot twist or suspenseful moment you might see in a show like Lost or M*A*S*H*, there’s ten several-minute monologues that use words like “corpuscles” and “geysers.”

    A commonality in all of these shows is also elite writing. We root for murderous hit men, DEA agents and Donald Trump Jr.-inspired nepo babies, not because we like them but because good writing makes us feel things and sympathize with these characters on a flawed, human level. As it turns out, dramatic lifestyles provide a wonderful canvas for telling the story of life as we know it, on a level that makes sense and resonates with us.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    [wptelegram-ajax-widget username="crimesnow" width="100%" height="500px"]

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Biden and McCarthy reach debt ceiling deal, avoiding national default: reports

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Molly Shannon and Ken Marino Laugh and Cry About Fame, Family, and ‘The Other Two’

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Biden, McCarthy reach tentative debt ceiling deal — reports

    May 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Biden and McCarthy reach debt ceiling deal, avoiding national default: reports

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Molly Shannon and Ken Marino Laugh and Cry About Fame, Family, and ‘The Other Two’

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Biden, McCarthy reach tentative debt ceiling deal — reports

    May 28, 2023
    Crimes News

    Authorities ID man arrested after fleeing police in South LA

    May 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy